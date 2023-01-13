Russia assures Afghan Taliban of continued cooperation

Russia on Thursday assured the Afghan Taliban administration of continued cooperation, saying it does not want Afghanistan to be isolated from the world community.

According to a statement issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the assurance came during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

“Russia wants stability and development in Afghanistan and does not want to criticise Afghanistan and interfere in its internal affairs like Western countries,” Kabulov was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Russia does not want Afghanistan to be isolated from the international community and both countries should make joint efforts in this regard,” he added.

Muttaqi thanked Russia for providing all facilitation to Afghan Embassy in Moscow and said the Taliban interim government is keen to expand its diplomatic presence in Moscow.—Anadolu Agency