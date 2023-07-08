MOSCOW – Islamophobia continues to be a concerning issue in parts of the world as hate rhetoric fuel fear and hostility towards Muslims, and the recent incident in Russia again triggers the Muslim community.

As Muslims across the globe strongly protested against Sweden’s Quran desecration incident, the incident in the Russian town of Ulyanovsk further adds fuel to the fire, however, authorities acted differently and held the culprit – an Egyptian national.

Clips of the latest incident soon went viral on social media, showing the man outraging Holy Quran, before he throw the Islamic book into the water, filming the disgraceful act on his phone.

Russian federal agency detained the man involved in the act and started criminal proceedings against him. A case has been filed against the culprit over hooliganism and for insulting the feelings of Muslims.

Authorities told media that the heinous act occurred on July 1 as the suspect arrived on a pedestrian bridge and committed the outrageous crime. It said local law criminalizes actions disrespecting to insult religious feelings.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the desecration of the Holy Quran is a crime in Russia both according to the Constitution and the penal code. The famous leader visited the historical mosque of Derbent and called on Muslim representatives where he was gifted a copy of the Holy Quran.