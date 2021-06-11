Russia allows import of rice from Pakistan

KARACHI – In a major development, Russia has lifted a ban on the import of rice from Pakistan from.

The decision, which will give enormous benefit to Pakistan, is based on the implementation of the DPP (Department of Plant Protection) plant quarantine division’s phytosanitary guidance document in rice establishments under Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Muhammad Sohail Shahzad, Director Technical Quarantine of DPP, was holding negotiation with Russia’s National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) since last year for lifting the ban on import of Pakistani rice.

He ensured the provision of all the requisite technical information, assurances on Pakistan plant quarantine system, pest surveillance and control programme in the rice-growing area and rice establishments to Pakistan to get the ban lifted.

Initially, Russian has allowed import of rice from four Pakistani enterprises, two from Karachi and one each from Lahore and Chiniot.

The permission to other rice units shall be subject to virtual verification by plant quarantine division of DPP.

The farmers and industry have appreciated the efforts of the Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, National Food Security Secretary Ghufran Memon, Director-General Allah Ditta Abid, Director Technical Quarantine Muhammad Sohail Shahzad and Trade Minister in Pakistani Embassy in Russia Nasir Hameed for taking up and pursuing this matter with the Russian authorities.