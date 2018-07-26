Rush witnessed at polling station in Sector F-6

A large number of voters thronged to polling stations and rush of voters was witnessed after 12 am at different polling stations in sector F-6 Islamabad. NA 53 Islamabad Model School for girls F-6/1 comprised of 2 polling station 1 for male and 1 for female, female polling station contain total 987 registered voters and out of which 250 females cast their vote till 1:00 pm, and male polling station out of 1100 registered voters only 180 males voters have cast their votes.

Presiding officers told APP that female turnout was observed higher than male turn out. The school building was under construction due to which voters and presiding staff faced some problems. The voters complaint that no special arrangement were made for old age voters and people with disabilities faced inconvenience as the walking track heading to polling booth was so long. Security official told APP that, due to security reasons we could not allow the voter to drive their cars to polling booths.

Another polling station Islamabad Model College for Girls Post graduate F-7/4 consist of two polling station, in 1 polling station contain 1200 registered voters out of which 129 voters cast their votes till 1:00 pm and other polling station contain 656 registered voters out of which 127 cast their votes till 1:00 pm. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp