Rural women promoting art and culture

Rural women are empowering themselves by contributing its share in art and culture. The womens of remote areas are playing a vital role in promotion of respective areas of culture and art.These women also involved to display their productions in various exhibitions.

Their beautiful handwork embroideries and jewelery being display at different exhibitions which promote culture as well as it benefits them. A number of NGOs also initiated various projects to encourage women to produce local art and cultural items like dresses and ornaments.

Rabia Tasneem , student of art said “Women of rural areas are hardworking and they are backbone of national economy and they are also contributing to their families and promoting art and culture in the country.”

“It is economically beneficial for them as many of the products have been produced for exhibition, though they face some challenges such as finding appropriate markets to sale them and it is the toughest challenge for the rural women now a days ,” she added.

She suggested that these challenges can be overcome by commercializing the work of art and providing skill training and development.—APP

