Rural Sindh schools

It is fact that better educational institutions play a key role in the uplift of society by imparting quality education. Unfortunately, our schools in rural areas are far worse than better especially in terms of infrastructure and basic facilities. In interior Sindh there is no check and balance in schools. The basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity and toilets often remain missing in these schools. Even, in many areas, schools are without class rooms, furniture and courtyards where poor students sit for long hours under blazing heat to attend the classes. In fact, this stereotype manner of education can never guarantee the bright future of our children. Hence, government should realize its responsibility and start acting accordingly to improve the ramshackle condition of schools. Apart from this, higher authorities must ensure that all schools in interior Sindh have functional class rooms, furniture, toilets, electricity and drinking water as well. It is hoped that new government will work to improve the situation in these neglected schools of rural Sindh.

ASSAD ALI LUND

Dadu, Sindh

