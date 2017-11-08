The Punjab government is paying equal attention to the socio-economic development of both rural and urban areas. This is yet again amply proved by the launching of the Rural Sanitation & Uplift Programme at a cost of Rs 19 billion. Proper sanitation facilities in the villages are as important and essential as these are needed in urban areas. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded his approval to the programme which will be implemented at the Union Council level and local govt institutions will identify the schemes for launching under the scheme.

According to the media reports, the CM said that that the programme will bring about a positive change in the villages and an effective cleanliness system will be set up at village level under this programme which will be implemented in a professional manner and it will be joint responsibility of all concerned to ensure transparent utilization of resources allocated for implementation of projects under this programme which is an important step forward for making local government institutions more effective and will greatly help in improving cleanliness situation in villages.

While appreciating launching scheme, it is also good to note that a Provincial Steering Committee is also being set up under the CM’s directions to ensure proper and effective implementation and monitoring of the scheme throughout the province. Provincial Ministers for Law, Local Government and Planning & Development will jointly preside over meeting of the Steering Committee which will also include Mayors and Chairmen of local bodies as its members.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

