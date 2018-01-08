Rural Poultry scheme provides help in poverty alleviation

Rawalpindi

Director Dairy Development Rawalpindi Dr. Ghulam Hussain Bhutta said that rural poultry scheme would provide help and enable under privileged section of society to generate income within their premises.

Under this scheme, one set of five chicks were being given to each poor family in all Union Councils on subsidize price of Rs 840 against market price of Rs1320.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Ghulam Hussain said that the concept of Rural Poultry had been introduced under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Provincial Secretary Livestock and Daily Development Naseem Sadiq was supervising the task entrusted to Livestock Officers to ensure proper implementation.

He said the scheme had very encouraging impact and large number of peoples belonging to villages were earning livelihood by increasing the number of poultry birds in their respective areas.

He said most of the rural women very was handing easily rural poultry domestically and earning their daily kitchen expenditures by sale of eggs.—APP