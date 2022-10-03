Rupee’s winning streak against US dollar continues

Islamabad: The Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against the US dollar in the interbank market, furthering it on the seventh consecutive session as well on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said that at the end of the session, the local currency appreciated by 0.51% after gaining Rs1.16 against the greenback.

The bullish trend in PKR’s value has been attributed to Ishaq Dar’s return, an advocate of a strong currency.

Since his arrival on Monday last week, the PKR has started flying high against the US dollar and has not yet seen a negative session.

Last week, the PKR posted an appreciation of 4.81% to close at Rs228.45.