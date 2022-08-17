Rupee’s 11-day winning streak breaks; loses Rs0.98 against US dollar in inter-bank

Karachi: The Pakistani rupee’s 11-day winning streak against the US dollar came to an end on Wednesday as it lost Rs 0.98 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency depreciated by 0.46% at the end of the session to close at Rs 214.88.

On July 28, the PKR depreciated to the lowest level ever, before making a significant comeback in the next 11 sessions.

On July 28, the PKR had reached Rs 239.94 against the greenback.

After that, the winning streak started and the rupee went on to gain over 10.8% against the US dollar.

However today, after marginal depreciation, the rupee lost Rs 0.98.

