Rupee weakens against dollar

Exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 58 paisas against the United States dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 176.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 175.75.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 176.2 and Rs 177.7 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by 95 paisas and closed at Rs 199.08 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 200.03.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.53, whereas a decrease of 44 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs239.12 as compared to its last closing of Rs 239.56. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisas to close at Rs 47.97 and Rs 46.97 respectively.—APP