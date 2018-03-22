Rupee under pressure

AT a time when people of Pakistan were thinking that the rupee would become stable after massive devaluation, the local currency lost over five percent value against dollar on Tuesday as a result the rupee plunged to 115.50 a dollar from 110.50 at Monday’s close. The State Bank claimed that the rupee plunge was market driven phenomenon yet dealers asserted that the Central Bank’s withdrawal of support for rupee in daily market operations lowered the value of the currency.

The SBP devalued the local currency in a similar manner by about 5 percent in December 2017 amid balance of payments pressure due to a widening current account deficit and dwindling foreign reserves. The second unprecedented devaluation also seems to be motivated by growing balance of payment crisis and decline in foreign exchange reserves. International creditors, because of understandable reasons, have been claiming that the Pakistani rupee is overvalued against the dollar and needs to fall to around Rs115 and it is quite obvious both the government and the SBP are allowing it to happen. Analysts believed that Pakistan’s economy has been growing at above 5%, the fastest pace in a decade, but a surge in imports has widened its current account deficit and prompted them to suggest the country may need an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout in the coming 12 months. Strangely enough, devaluation is done on the pretext of making our export competitive but neither in the past nor after devaluation of December last there was any indication that the theory has translated into reality. It has only increased debt burden on the country and made import costlier, pushing inflation up to make things worst for the poor. There are valid complaints against this government that it repeatedly increased prices of POL products and allowed unrealistic devaluation to the detriment of common man.

