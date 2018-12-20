Rupee trims against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended down against dollar on Wednesday amid demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended at Rs138.94 to the dollar as compared with previous day’s closing of Rs138.93 in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.93 and 138.95. The market recorded day high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.94 and closed at Rs138.94. The rupee, however, ended firmer in the cash free market. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan, said buying and selling of dollar was at Rs139.40/Rs139.70, which was same previous day’s level.

