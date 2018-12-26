Rupee strengthens in interbank market

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee made gain against dollar on Wednesday owing to reports of foreign inflows. The rupee ended Rs138.92 to the dollar as compared with previous close of Rs138.93 in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.94 and Rs138.95. The market recorded day high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.90 and closed at Rs138.92. The rupee however was remained unchanged in cash free market. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan said buying and selling of dollar was at Rs138.70/Rs139.20 in open market.

