Rupee strengthens against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 207.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.99.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 206 and Rs 209.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was decreased by Rs 1.30 and closed at Rs 212.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.36.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 248.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs 248.96. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 56.60 and Rs 55.38 respectively. NNI