Rupee stays stable against USD

The rupee witnessed stability against dollar on Wednesday due to lackluster demand from importers.

The rupee ended Rs124.25 to the dollar, the same closing level of yesterday, in interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.24 and Rs124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.25 and low of Rs124.24.

In cash ready market the rupee eased slightly. The buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs125.25/Rs125.70 as compared with previous day’s closing of Rs125.20/125.50.

