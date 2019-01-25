Rupee stands stable on sufficient supply

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee remained stable at Rs138.93 to the dollar on Thursday compared with previous day’s closing of Rs138.93 in interbank foreign exchange market. There was little demand for import payments and contract payments from corporate sector, while export receipts and remittances kept the greenback pressure free. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs138.89/Rs138.98 as against last closing of Rs139.00/Rs139.50 in cash free market.

