Rupee stands stable on sufficient supply

Pak rupee gained 15 paisas on Friday and closed at Rs138.78 to the dollar compared with previous day’s closing of Rs138.93 in interbank foreign exchange market.

The inflow of $2.0 billion from UAE as financial assistance lifted the market sentiment. There was stable demand for import payments and contract payments from corporate sector, while export receipts and remittances kept the greenback pressure free.

Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs138.76/Rs138.86 as against last closing of Rs138.89/Rs138.98 in cash free market.

