Rupee stables on slow USD demand

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee ended at Rs138.83 to the dollar as compared with last day’s closing of Rs138.84 in interbank foreign exchange market. The shrinking current account deficit helped the local currency to gain.

The greenback remained pressure free as the demand from importers and corporate was offset by remittances and export receipts. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs138.80/Rs138.90 as against last closing of Rs138.80/Rs139.20 in cash free market.

