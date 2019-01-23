Rupee stable on sufficient supply

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee remained stable at Rs138.93 to the dollar on Wednesday compared with previous day’s closing of Rs138.93 in interbank foreign exchange market. Although the demand for import payments and contract payments from corporate sector was high, however sufficient export receipts and remittances kept the greenback remained pressure free. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs139/Rs139.50 as against last closing of Rs138.86/Rs138.96 in cash free market.

