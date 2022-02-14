Rupee sheds 77 paisa against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee weakened by 77 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs175.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 174.70.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 175.8 and Rs 177.3 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs 0.58 and closed at Rs 198.53 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 199.11.

The Japanese Yen gained two pasias to close at Rs 1.52, whereas an increase of 09 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs237.04 as compared to its last closing of Rs 236.95. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisas to close at Rs 47.77 and Rs 46.76 respectively.—APP