Rupee sheds 41 paisa against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 41 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs185.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs185.45.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 185.5 and Rs 186.5 respectively.

The price of Euro also depreciated by 53 paisas and closed at Rs196.25 against the previous day’s closing of Rs196.78. The Japanese Yen lost three paisas to close at Rs 1.42, whereas an increase of 58 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 233.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs 232.89.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 11 paisas to close at Rs 50.60 and Rs 49.55 respectively.—APP