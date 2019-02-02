Rupee sheds 10 paisa against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee lost ten paisas against the US dollar to close at Rs138.35 on Friday compared with the last closing of Rs138.25.

However, there was no change in the cash free market. The rupee had gained over 50 paisas in the week owing to lesser demand and inflows from friendly countries, which lifted market sentiments. However, the US dollar adjusted on Friday and gained ten paisas.

Moreover, the demand from importers and corporate sector was met by remittances and export receipts. The buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs138.00/Rs138.50 as against Rs138.00/Rs138.50 in cash free market.

Share on: WhatsApp