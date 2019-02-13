Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee shed 08 paisas to close at Rs139.02 on Wednesday compared with the last closing of Rs138.94 in inter-bank market, as demand from importers and corporate sector surged.

A sense of uncertainty prevails in the market resulting in minor fluctuations in the rupee value.

The demand by the importers and corporate sector was offset by flow of remittances and export receipts.

However, rupee gained 10 paisas against dollar in the open market. Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan said the buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs138.60/Rs139.10 as against last closing of Rs138.50/Rs139.20 in cash free market.

