Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee remains unchanged against dollar on Thursday amid tepid trading activities in interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee ended Rs124.25 to the dollar, the same closing level of the previous day, in interbank foreign exchange market.The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.25 and Rs124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.25 and low of Rs124.24 and closed at Rs124.25.However, in cash ready market the rupee depreciated against the dollar. The buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs125.30/125.70 from previous day’s closing of Rs124.80/125.30.