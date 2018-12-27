Rupee remains unchanged against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee concluded unchanged against dollar on Thursday amid lackluster demand from import and corporate payments. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the band of Rs138.93 and Rs138.95. The market recorded a high of Rs138.94 and low of Rs138.91 and closed at Rs138.92. The rupee ended almost unchanged in the open market. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar was at Rs138.80/Rs139.30 from previous closing of Rs138.70/Rs139.20 in cash free market.

