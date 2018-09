Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee remained stable against dollar on Tuesday as importers are waiting for new changes pertaining to customs duty and regulatory duty announced by the finance minister.

The rupee ended Rs124.25 to the dollar, the same previous day’s closing, interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.24 and Rs124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.25 and low of Rs124.25 and closed at Rs124.25.

