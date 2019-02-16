Rupee remains stable in open market

Karachi

Pak rupee remained unchanged to close at Rs139.10 on Saturday compared with the last closing of Rs139.10 in cash free market, as demand and supply situation remained balanced.

A sense of uncertainty prevails in the market resulting in minor fluctuations in the rupee value.

However, the speculation over Saudi Crown Prince’s visit and the subsequent inflows in the shape of investment kept the local currency pressure free. Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan said the buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs138.60/Rs139.10 as against last closing of Rs138.60/Rs139.10 in cash free market.

