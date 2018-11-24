Rupee remains stable in interbank market on third straight day

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee remained stable on the third consecutive trading day against dollar on Friday owing to inflows of amount under Saudi package.

The rupee ended at Rs134 to the dollar, the same previous day’s closing, in interbank foreign exchange market.

The rupee depreciated to Rs134 on November 19, 2018 and since then it has maintained this level. The market observed holiday on November 21, as announced by the government.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs133.95 and Rs134.00. The market recorded day high and low at Rs134.00 and closed at Rs134.00.

However, the rupee value eased in the open market. Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan said the rupee depreciated in the open market due to demand from general public.

In the cash ready market buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs134.70/Rs135.00 from previous day’s closing of Rs134.20/134.70.

