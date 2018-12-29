Rupee remains stable amid demand

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended stable against dollar on Friday amid demand for import payments. The rupee ended at Rs138.92 to the dollar, same previous day’s level in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.93 and Rs138.95. The market recorded a high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.92 and closed at Rs138.92. The exchange rate was also remained unchanged in open market. Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs138.80/Rs139.30 in the cash free market.

Share on: WhatsApp