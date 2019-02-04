Rupee remains stable against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee held its ground against the US dollar to close at Rs138.35 on Monday compared with the last closing of Rs138.35. The rupee remained comfortable owing to lesser demand and inflows from friendly countries, which lifted market sentiments. The demand from importers and corporate sector was met by remittances and export receipts. President Forex Association, Malik Bostan Khan said that the buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs138.00/Rs138.40 as against Rs138.00/Rs138.50 in cash free market.

