Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee remained stable against the US dollar on Tuesday as the demand and supply remained balanced. The inter-bank US dollar closed at Rs138.90 as the demand for import payments and corporate sector was offset by remittances and export receipt. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs138.80/Rs139.20 as against Monday’s closing of Rs138.80/Rs139.20 in cash free market.

