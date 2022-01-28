Rupee recovers 20 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthens by 20 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 176.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 176.97.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market recorded at Rs 177.3 and Rs 178.7 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro depreciated by Rs 1.34 and closed at Rs 196.86 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 198.20.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.53, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.96 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 236.36 as compared to its last closing at Rs 237.32.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisas to close at Rs 48.12 and Rs 47.12 respectively.—APP