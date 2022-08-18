Rupee records marginal loss of 0.07 paise against US dollar

Karachi: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday witnessed a marginal loss of 0.07 paise against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), at the end of the session, the local currency depreciated by 0.03% to close at Rs 214.95 against the greenback.

This was the second consecutive session when the PKR lost value against the US dollar.

Yesterday, the 11-day winning streak of the rupee came to an end when it depreciated by 0.46% against the US dollar to fall back from Rs 213.98.

The streak started after the PKR touched the all-time high of Rs 239.94 on July 28.

After that, the winning streak started during which the rupee went on to gain over 10.8% against the US dollar.

Read: Rupee’s 11-day winning streak breaks; loses Rs0.98 against US dollar in inter-bank