Rupee raises 6 paisas against USD

The rupee eased by six paisas against dollar on Friday amid high demand of foreign currency for import and corporate payments.

The rupee ended Rs133.72 to the dollar from previous day’s close of Rs133.66 in interbank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market initiated in the range of Rs133.70 and Rs133.90. The market recorded day high of Rs133.75 and low of Rs133.70 and closed at Rs133.72.

The rupee, however, recovered in cash ready market. The buying and dollar was recorded at Rs132.70/Rs133.70 from previous day’s close of Rs133.00/Rs134.20.

