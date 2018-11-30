Rupee nosedives to Rs139.05 to dollar in inter-bank

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The rupee recorded historic low against dollar to close at Rs139.05 against dollar on Friday amid external payment pressure.

The rupee depreciated by Rs5.06 to Rs139.05 against dollar from previous day’s level of Rs133.99 in inter bank foreign exchange market. Earlier in the day the dollar appreciated to Rs142, however, rupee recovered some losses. Analysts at Arif Habib Limited attributed the rupee declined to mounting pressure on foreign exchange reserves (USD 14.6 billion at present, SBP reserves at USD 8.1 billion and import cover at a meager 1.7 months), negative net international reserves at around USD 10 billion (NIR – adjusting SBP reserves with forward foreign currency swaps and scheduled debt servicing for 1 year), alongside the infamous Current Account Deficit (at USD 4.8 billion in 4MFY19; -4.6 percent YoY) has persistently stressed the PKR-USD parity.

Additionally, they also cite approaching International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a potential bail out package as a possible reason for depreciation of the Pak Rupee.

To recall, last major movement in a single day was witnessed in October 2018 whereby the Pak Rupee slipped against USD by 7.54 percent DoD to settle at Rs133.64, due to concerns over the deteriorating external account. The rupee also declined in open market due to higher demand, said Malik Bostan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan. In the cash ready market buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs136.70/Rs137.70 from previous day’s close of Rs135.00/Rs135.40. As we write, the Pak Rupee has once again portrayed a sharp weakness against the US Dollar, depicting the largest intraday swing of 8.21% to ~145.00 in the interbank vis-à-vis last closing of 133.99. However we highlight that we put off any conclusions of settlement in the early hours of FOREX trading so as to identify by day end whether or not the parity has been adjusted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Mounting pressure on FOREX reserves (USD 14.6bn at present, SBP reserves at USD 8.1bn and import cover at a meagre 1.7 months), negative net international reserves at ~USD 10bn (NIR – adjusting SBP reserves with forward foreign currency swaps and scheduled debt servicing for 1 year), alongside the infamous Current Account Deficit (at USD 4.8bn in 4MFY19; -4.6% YoY) has persistently stressed the PKR-USD parity. Additionally, we also cite approaching International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a potential bail out package as a possible reason for depreciation of the Pak Rupee.

President Forex association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan Khan feared that due to debt burden and, IMF loan issues and delays in friendly countries financial support Pakistan rupee likely to shrink between 2 to 3 percent in coming future.

Share on: WhatsApp