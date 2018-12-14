Rupee makes slight gain amid flat demand

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended with gain of one paisa against dollar on Thursday amid flat demand for import payments. The rupee ended Rs138.90 to the dollar from previous day’s close of Rs138.91 in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.89 and Rs138.91. The market recorded a high of Rs138.90 and low of Rs138.88 and closed at Rs138.90. In open market the rupee depreciated owing to domestic demand. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs139.50/Rs140.00 as compared with previous day’s closing of Rs138.80/Rs139.20 in open market.

