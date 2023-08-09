ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the greenback, gaining marginal gains in the inter-bank market.

Data shared by State Bank of Pakistan said the local currency gained Rs0.45 and settled at 287.46.

In the previous trading sessions, the rupee weakened against the dollar, remaining under pressure.

Globally, USD hold on to overnight gains against leading peers as investors sought the safety of the currency.

Experts claim that pressure would stay on the Pakistani rupee as import curbs are being removed in light of demands made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).