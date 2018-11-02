Rupee loses nine paisas against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee ended down by nine paisas against dollar on Friday due to advance payment demand from importers and corporate buyers. The rupee ended at Rs132.55 to the dollar as compared to previous day’s closing of Rs132.47 in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs132.51 and Rs132.60. The market recorded day high of Rs132.59 and low of Rs132.52 and closed at Rs132.55. However, the rupee gained slightly in cash ready market as buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs130.80/Rs131.50 from previous day’s closing of Rs131.50/Rs132.00.

Share on: WhatsApp