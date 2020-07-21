Rupee improves 40 paisa against dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pak Rupee recovered 40 paisas against dollar on Tuesday owing to significant reduction in current account deficit (CAD) and lower demand for import payments. The rupee ended Rs167.90 to the dollar from previous day’s closing of Rs168.30 in interbank foreign exchange market. Currency experts said that sharp contraction in annual current account deficit reported by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) helped the rupee to recover. Further the lower import payment demand also helped the rupee to appreciate value. On the other hand, workers’ remittances rose by a significant 50.7 percent during June 2020 to reach monthly record high $2.46 billion compared with $1.63 billion in June 2019.

Similarly, on a cumulative basis, workers’ remittances increased to a historic high level of $23.12 billion during FY20 fiscal year.