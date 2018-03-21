Rupee gets big jolt as dollar spikes to Rs115.50

KSE-100 Index gains 770 points amidst currency markets upheaval

Karachi

The value of the US dollar hit a high of Rs115.50 on Tuesday in interbank trading, with currency dealers suspecting the government’s commitments to foreign monetary bodies being the cause behind the sudden rise. The value of greenback also increased by Rs5.40 in the open market.

The State Bank of Pakistan held rising demand for dollars responsible for the rise in the USD, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation, but forex dealers seemed reluctant to accept this line of reasoning. General Secretary Exchange Companies Association Zafar Paracha says that the USD was being sold and purchase at Rs116 and Rs115 respectively.

He claimed that foreign loans, the government’s unannounced commitments to international bodies and corruption are responsible for the lower value of the rupee.

Paracha, speaking about corruption with respect to fluctuation in the dollar-rupee exchange rate, alleged that those with advance knowledge of the changing value were able to earn money off the adjusted rates. He strongly criticised he drop in the value of the rupee, saying that it would pave the way for inflation, lesser foreign investment in the country and the use of illegal means for transferring money.

He demanded the government to withdraw the increase in the dollar rate and asked authorities to take traders into confidence before making such decisions. Given that Pakistan is set to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list in June, it is not the right time to devalue the rupee, he said, asserted that all regulations which facilitate illegal trading should be amended.

Criticising the Federal Investigation Agency for its frequent raids on money exchangers, Paracha reminded the authorities that the SBP, not the FIA, is a financial regulator.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 770 points on Tuesday amidst upheaval in the currency markets. “The Pakistani rupee witnessed pressure in the interbank earlier today and closed at Rs114 against the dollar as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs110.6,” read a note from Topline Securities analyst Fahad Qasim.

“The rupee lost its value earlier than expectations as market was expecting that this weakening may take place in the caretaker government setup in June 2018,” it added. By day’s close, the benchmark index was up 1.77 per cent as investors priced in the impact of a worsening exchange rate on the country’s balance of payments situation.

“Consequently, investors jumped into dollar-hedged sectors in expectations of better returns in coming sessions,” commented Topline Securities. “E&Ps, textile and IPPs contributed contributed 217 points to the index.

Similarly, banks emerged as the top performer in the market and added 413 points to the index in anticipation of a rise in the policy rate.”

“Initially, interest was seen in the financial sector on expectations of an increase in the policy rate on the back of higher inflation amidst currency depreciation,” reported JS Research. “Optimism was also witnessed in the textile stock as investors took the advantage of the US dollar hitting a new high,” it added.

Over the day, 374 scrips recorded activity, of which 209 advanced, 147 declined and 18 remained unchanged. Both volumes and values were markedly higher, climbing to 220 million shares from 141m a day earlier, and to Rs10.98 billion from Rs5.36bn a day earlier.

Chemicals attracted most of the volumes, with 38m shares traded. Banks followed with 25.3m shares traded, then technology and cement stocks with 20.5m and 18.5m shares traded, respectively.