Rupee gains momentum against US dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee gained 12 paisas to close at Rs138.94 on Tuesday compared with the last closing of Rs139.60 in inter-bank market, as demand from importers and corporate sector eases. After a 36 paisa decline a day earlier, the local currency adjusted.

The demand by the importers and corporate sector was offset by flow of remittances and export receipts. Rupee remained stable against dollar in the open market. Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan said the buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs138.50/Rs139.20 as against last closing of Rs138.70/Rs139.20 in cash free market.

