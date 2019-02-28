Rupee gains against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee gained 35 paisa against dollar on Thursday to close at Rs138.75 compared with the last closing of Rs139.20 in inter-bank market.

The rupee was under pressure given the rising tension between Pakistan and India, however market relaxed a bit after POTUS intervened and talked about good news. The demand by the importers and corporate sector was offset by flow of remittances and export receipts.

Rupee shed 30 paisas against the greenback in the open market. Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan said the buying and selling of US dollar was recorded at Rs139.00/Rs139.50 as against last closing of Rs138.70/Rs139.20 in cash free market.

