Rupee gains against USD

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee gained one paisa on Saturday against US dollar closing at Rs138.83 as against previous day’s closing of Rs138.84.

There was little demand from exporters and corporates, while flows from export receipts and foreign remittances kept coming in.

Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs138.80/139.30 as against Friday’s closing of Rs138.80/139.30 in cash free market.

Buying and selling of Euro was recorded at Rs157.50/159.00. Buying and selling of UK Pound was recorded at Rs178.30/179.80. Buying and selling of Japanese Yen was recorded at Rs1.256/1.276.

Buying and selling of Saudi Rial was recorded at Rs36.90/37.20 buying and selling of UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs37.85/38.15.

