Rupee gains against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday to close at Rs 176.73 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 176.74.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 178 and Rs 179.2 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 10 paisas and closed at Rs 199.77 against the last day’s trading of Rs 199.67, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.