Rupee gains against dollar in interbank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistani rupee gained against US dollar by 8 paisas and traded at Rs 154.52 on Wednesday against the last day’s trading of Rs 154.60, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.6 and Rs 155.3 respectively in the cash free market.

The State Bank of Pakistan further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.19 and was traded at Rs 171.24 against the last closing of Rs 171.43.