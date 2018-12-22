Rupee gains 40 paisa

Staff Reporter

The rupee made handsome gain against dollar in open market on Friday after reports of financial support from UAE to Pakistan. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the rupee gained 40 paisas against dollar in cash free market. He said that buying and selling of dollar was recorded at Rs139.60/Rs140.00 from previous day’s closing of Rs140.20/Rs140.40. The UAE on Friday announced to deposit $3 billion into State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as financial support to Pakistan so the country could address economic difficulties. The rupee also made slight gain against dollar in interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee ended at Rs138.94 against the dollar as compared with previous day’s close of Rs138.95. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.94 and Rs138.95. The market recorded a high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.94 and closed at Rs138.94. Currency experts said that the interbank market would also respond to the planned inflows from next week.

