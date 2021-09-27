Rupee falls to all-time low of 169.60 against dollar

By
News desk
-
7
Dollar

Pakistani rupee continued struggling against the US dollar in the inter-bank for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and set an all-time low of Rs169.60.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit depreciated by 52 paisas (-0.31 percent) against the greenback, as the US dollar opened atRs169.08 and closed at Rs169.60. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at Rs170.50/171.50 per dollar.

The Pakistani rupee shed Rs0.91 during the last week against the US dollar, while depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 has been Rs12.18. The local unit has shed Rs9.33 against the US dollar in the current year 2021. —TLTP

