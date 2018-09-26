Rupee ends unchanged

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The rupee finished unchanged against dollar on Wednesday due to dull demand for import and corporate payments. The rupee ended Rs124.25 to the dollar, the same previous day closing, in inter-bank foreign exchange market.

The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs124.24 and Rs124.25. The market recorded day high of Rs124.25 and low of Rs124.25 and closed at Rs124.25. In open market the rupee eased against the foreign currency. The buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs125.30/125.60 as compared with previous day’s closing of Rs125.20/125.50.

