Rupee ends stable in interbank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rupee ended firmer against dollar on Tuesday amid demand for import and corporate payments, dealers said. The rupee ended Rs138.93 to the dollar, same previous day’s level, in interbank foreign exchange market. The interbank foreign exchange market was initiated in the range of Rs138.93 and Rs138.95. The market recorded day high of Rs138.95 and low of Rs138.93 and closed at Rs138.93. In open market the rupee gained 30 paisas against dollar. Malik Bostan Khan, President, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the incentives announced by the central bank related to home remittances would increase the inflows. He said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs139.40/Rs139.70 as compared with Rs139.70/Rs140.00 in cash free market.

